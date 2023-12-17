Walker, Paula



WALKER, Paula, age 91, of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Danbury Senior Living Huber Heights. Paula was a Nurse's Aide at Grandview Hospital, retiring after over 20 years of service and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents, Paul & Kathryn; and grandson, Keith. Paula is survived by her sons, Lawrence P., Daniel J., Thomas M; grandchild, Thomas, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Mae E. & Ray K.; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 6 PM Monday, December 18, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Deacon Leo Cordonnier officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 PM until service time at the funeral home.



