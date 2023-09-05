Walker, Vinie Dean



Mrs. Vinie Dean Walker gracefully passed away at home on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. She was 96 years old. A member of Corinthian Baptist Church. She leaves 4 children to cherish her memory: Janice Rucker (Theodore); Paulette Mebane (Will); Cora Etta Butler (the late John Butler); William Thomas Walton, III (Roger). Her only granddaughter, Sarita Simmons (Aaron). Private services entrusted to H.H. Roberts Mortuary.



