WALLACE, Beverly

WALLACE (Bowman),



Beverly A.



Age 78 of Springboro, passed away peacefully on Sunday,



December 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her



family. She was born on



September 17, 1942, in Middletown, the daughter of the late Woodrow W. "Woody" & Addie Louise (Shank) Bowman. Beverly was the Co-Owner of Woody's Market for over 50 years; assisting as both store manager and as the bakery



manager. Preceded in death by her grandson G. James Martin, her sister Nancy Hayslip, and by her brother Dale Bowman. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years Jack Wallace, her children Geneva Terri Ladd, Mark Ladd, and Tondra Cornett and husband Nick, 2 step-children Scott Wallace and Renee Wallace, 2 brothers Larry (Annelle) Bowman and Danny (Donna) Bowman, 5 grandchildren Tasha (Jason) Walton, Mark Ladd II, Jacob Cornett, Chloe Cornett and Jordan Wood, 14 great-grandchildren, best friend Eula Faye Taulbee, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private funeral services were held at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial Miami Corwin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Miami Valley in Mrs. Wallace's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Beverly (Bowman) Wallace, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

