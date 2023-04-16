Wallace, Cynthia Y.



Cynthia Y. Wallace, 70, departed this life on April 10, 2023. She was born to loving parents, James Wallace Jr. and Queen Esther Wallace. She was a member of New Covenant Temple COGIC where she served on the Mother's Board. She leaves to cherish her memory three sisters, Brenda Wallace, Bernadette (Marc) Means of Houston, TX and Sherry Wallace-Isley; brother, Gary (Sharon) Wallace of Houston, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including and life-long friends, Vonzella Jarrett-Avery and Bettie Windom-Burton. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, Elder James Wallace Jr. and Queen Esther Wallace; brother, James L. Wallace Sr.; sisters, Vicky and Crystal Wallace and grandparents. Visitation is Friday, April 21, 2023 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in Greater Grace Temple. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com

