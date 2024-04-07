Wallace, Rose

Wallace, Rose Mae

Age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Gateway Cathedral Church, 5501 Olive Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426, with Rev. Jackie Robinson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

