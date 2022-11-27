WALLEY, Norma

WALLEY (Baldwin),



Norma Jean



89 of New Moorefield, Ohio, entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Northwood Nursing home. Norma was born on December 31, 1932, in New Moorefield, Ohio, at the Yeazell Homestead to the late Charles E and Helen (McKinley) Baldwin. Norma was the top graduate of New Moorefield HS Class of 1950. She continued her education at The Ohio State University class of 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in education. Norma was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority at Ohio State. Her teaching career started in Columbus, Ohio, at Glenmont Elementary School then teaching at Anthony Wayne School in Springfield before finishing out her teaching career at Rolling Hills Elementary where she taught 6 grade for 18 yrs. There wasn't a place she would go where she wouldn't run into a student that she had taught, and they would take the time to visit with her. She was able to touch many lives through her teaching career as most students would say she was their favorite. She was involved in 4-H and loved her horse Janie growing up. Norma was a lifelong member of the New Moorefield UMC where she would teach Sunday school and sang in the choir. This also being the place where she and Norman would be wed on August 7, 1960. Norma and Norman went on a blind date bowling and from there it was history. They shared an amazing 56 years together with two children Neal and Nita. She later became a member of Springfield Church of Christ. Norma and Norman were antique collectors and would commonly be seen together at Mics or Frisch's. Norma loved her family and was always present at Neal, Nita, and grandson Brian's sporting events, livestock shows and all life events. She was involved in the Ohio Lyrics Chorus in Springfield, Ohio. Norma, a fierce competitor, loved playing cards, especially Euchre with friends and family. Norma was a fighter, beating breast cancer twice over the course of 30 years, the loss of a son and her dementia. She is survived by a daughter Nita (Roger) Nourse, a stepson Mike and Karen Walley, grandson Brian and Christina (Knief) Mabry, great-grandson, Tate F. Mabry, step grandchildren, Dean and Jami (Nourse) Yarger, Greg and Rachel Nourse, Kevin and Melinda Nourse, Andy and Lori Nourse, Ben and Stephanie Nourse, nieces, Cathy Vanderheiden, Theresa Pichelmeyer, and Sharon LaVelle and several other cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen (McKinley) Baldwin, husband, Norman R. Walley and son, Neal B. Walley. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday in Springfield Church of Christ. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers send donations to Springfield Church of Christ, New Moorefield UMC, or the Alzheimer's Foundation. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

