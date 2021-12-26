WALLIN, Buddy M.



Buddy M. Wallin, of Madison Township, in Butler County, OH, passed away on Dec. 22, 2021. He was born in Lexington, KY, on March 31, 1931, to James Everett Wallin and Annes Lee Bishop Wallin. He was educated in Lexington and Fayette County schools, graduating from Lafayette High School in 1950. He played four sports, at Lafayette, with his concentration on football. He was on the first Lafayette football team of 1946. He received honorable mention from the Courier Journal to the All-Kentucky High School Football Squad of 1948. In 1949, he was the first Lafayette football player to receive First Team Guard for the All-State Award by the Courier Journal All-Kentucky High School electorate. He was named to the Associated Press Second Team and



All-Southern Honorable Mention. He was selected to the Kentucky East-West All-Star Football Team in 1950. He was a member of the Rex Club. Buddy accepted an athletic scholarship to Eastern Kentucky University, began his education majoring in Health and Physical Education, and was a member of the Eastern football team beginning in the fall of 1950. He joined the U.S. Air Force, served in the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955, mainly in Tokyo, Japan, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a draftsman working in statistical presentation. He was approved by the Far East Air Forces Special Services Organization to perform special services for the base teams. He obtained an international license to referee basketball and umpire baseball. Buddy returned to Eastern in the spring of 1955, played a total of four years of football at Eastern and completed his education, receiving his B.S. Degree in 1958. He met Athalene Cornett at Eastern, and they married on Dec. 22, 1956. He accepted a teaching position at Jefferson Elementary in Hamilton, OH, in 1958 to teach Health and Physical Education. In 1962, he accepted a position in Fairfield City Schools to teach Health and Physical Education and coach the Freshman Football team. Two years later, he headed the Varsity Football team as defensive coordinator for three years. He, also, coached tennis, track, and intramural basketball and volleyball. He was on the Ohio Education Association Central Evaluation Team. Buddy received a M.A. Degree in Administration from Xavier University in 1972. He held Permanent Certification to teach Health and Physical Education in the State of Ohio. He retired from education in 1982. Buddy was mainly interested in coaching and teaching. He was interested in many sports and was avid in personal fitness. He and his wife enjoyed their cottage on Lake Vermilion in Minnesota for 25 years, travels in the U.S.A. and Europe, and their antiques business, Pumpkin Vine Line, in Fairfield for 30 years. He is a past member of Ashland Avenue Baptist Church in Lexington, KY, and has been a member of the First Baptist Church of Hamilton since 2000. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Lora Jane Underwood, his brothers Thomas Darrell, Everett Wayne, and Jimmie Lee, niece Marilyn



Wallace, and aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Athalene; his brother and wife, Glenn A. and Rosella Wallin; Mary Ann Wallin and family, Wanda Underwood, Tom Wallace, Carol and Michael Palmer; and many special family members and friends. He was a member of the Hamilton Community Foundation Legacy Society. The funeral will be held at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 on Wed. Dec. 29 at 11:00 with visitation from 10:00-11:00. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tues. Dec. 28 from 5-7. Dr. Chris Osterbrock from First



Baptist Church of Hamilton will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Contributions may be made in his name to the Hamilton Community Foundation for college scholarships to need-based students at Fairfield and Hamilton High Schools. Buddy and his wife were passionate about helping students begin their college education. Condolences may be given at www.avancefuneralhome.com.

