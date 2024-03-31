Walsh, Leonard

Walsh, Leonard Thomas

Leonard Thomas Walsh, 76, of Springfield, passed away March 25, 2024, in Soin Medical Center. He was born October 4, 1947, in Springfield, the son of Patrick and Margaret (Shearsmith) Walsh. Mr. Walsh was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He en-joyed movies, board games and reading books. He was a Veteran of the United Sates Army and was retired from the Springfield City Schools. Survivors include three sisters; Margie Elliott, Bonnie Ruf and Marian Dobre and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers; Harry, Corbett. Gene and Raymond Walsh, sisters; Mildred McDaniel, Anna Sewell, Rita Wildermuth and Ellen Marie Walsh and his parents. Private services for Leonard's family will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

