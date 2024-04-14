Walsh, Ronald Leroy



Ronald Leroy "Ronnie" Walsh, 86, of Cleburne, Texas, passed away on April 8, 2024. Born on August 7, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, Ronnie was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



Ronnie was known for his caring nature and ability to forge friendships with everyone he met. A dedicated and hardworking individual, he spent over 40 years at CIE (Custom Industrial Equipment), providing a good life for his family.



An avid car enthusiast, Ronnie had a special love for Corvettes and cherished his two cockapoos, Jake and Riley. He was a devoted husband to Winifred, a loving father to Randy (Vickie), and a proud grandfather to Jason (Jessica), Jared (Ashley), Brian (Heather), Justin, Emily (Laurence), Brandon (Katie), Kevin (Brandi), Melanie, and Anna. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.



Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Geneva, his siblings Barb, Pat, and Jack, his daughter Rhonda, his son in law Greg and his grandson Adam.



A memorial service will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle, Ohio, at a future date. Notification of the memorial will be shared through all available social media channels.



Ronnie will be remembered for his kindness, hard work, and love for his family. May he rest in peace.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com