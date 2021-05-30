WALSH, Rosella C. "Sally"



101, of Cincinnati, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Courtyard at Seasons. Rosella was born May 4, 1920, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Joseph and Teresa (Weber) Hollmann. She graduated from Our Lady of the Angels High School in 1938. She was a member of St. James of the Valley Parish, where she met her future husband. In 1940, she married John L. Walsh of Springfield and lived there until November 2014. She was a member of St. Teresa Church and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia # 207. She also volunteered for Mercy Hospital. Survivors include five children, Sue (Bob) Koechlin, Michael (Kathy) Walsh, Kathleen (John Gannon) Dunn, Joseph (Margaret) Walsh and Marianne (Chris) Yontz; 22 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; siblings, Marie Burks, Rita Johantges and Joseph Hollmann; sisters-in-law, Ruth Hollmann Schindler and Rosemary Foley; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 1973; an infant daughter, Eileen; sister, Mildred Dean; brother, Fred



Hollmann; and a grandson, Robert Koechlin. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in



CONROY FUNERAL HOME, Springfield, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. in St. Teresa Church.



Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research.

