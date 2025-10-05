Walter Farquis

Farquis, Walter R.



It is with deep love and heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Walter Richard Farquis, 98, on September 24, 2025, in Middletown, Ohio. He spent his final months surrounded by family in the home of his daughter Betsy and son-in-law Gregory DeHart, leaving this world peacefully with a legacy of generosity, devotion, and loyalty to friends and family. Born October 9, 1926, in Middletown to Hungarian immigrants Paul and Rose Farquis, Walter graduated from Middletown High School and went on to build a successful insurance business that served the community for nearly 50 years. A man of faith, he was a lifelong member of St. John Church (now Holy Family Parish). Walter's passions were many: fishing at his Coldwater Lake cottage, cheering on his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and traveling across the U.S. and Europe, including several visits to Hungary. Known for his kindness and steadfast support, his dedication to family and friends was unshakable. May he enter heaven with peace and joy, and may we continue to honor his memory by living with the same love, generosity and purpose that defined his journey.



He is survived by his daughter Betsy (Gregory) DeHart; grandchildren Jonathan DeHart, Evan (Kotona) DeHart, David (Julie) Knapp, Eric (Jenna) Knapp, Emily (Aaron) Ruppert, and Michael (Ashlee) Wilson; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friend Jackie Luther. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan, daughters and sons-in-law Barbara (Mike) Wilson, Susan (Scott) Middleton, and siblings Margaret, John, Irene, Jewell, and Paul.



A Mass celebrating Walter's life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Church in Middletown, followed by a gathering at Wildwood Golf Club, 601 Aberdeen Drive, Middletown, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of Middletown.



