Walter Keyes

Walter William Keyes, M.D., aged 83, died peacefully in his sleep at home on September 25, 2025. He was born June 7, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Robert Joseph Keyes and Ann McMillen Keyes. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Patricia "Patty" Rauh Keyes (pictured), and his older brother, Robert "Bobby" Keyes.



A fourth-generation Daytonian and lifelong Kettering resident, Walt grew up on Big Hill Road in the home his parents built in 1951, exploring the woods, creeks, and fields of the neighborhood, developing a curiosity about the landscape and history of the community. He made lasting friendships while attending St. Albert the Great School before graduating from Chaminade Catholic High School in 1960, the University of Dayton in 1964, and Marquette Medical School in 1968.



While on a holiday break from medical school, Walt visited a local establishment in Kettering, where he asked a beautiful lady to dance. From Mercer County, Patty was working as a nurse in her first professional job at Miami Valley Hospital, and happily said yes! They married in 1967 and moved to Milwaukee, where he completed his medical degree. In 1970, they returned to Dayton, where Walt finished his residency at St. Elizabeth Hospital. During his 52-year medical career, he served as Chief of Staff at St. Elizabeth and as President of the Montgomery County Medical Society while mostly in private family practice.



Patients often shared how much they valued Walter's thoughtful approach, taking time to understand their lives during office visits and calling them in the evenings at home to check on their progress. Walt embodied attentive, personalized care, carrying his doctor's bag throughout Dayton neighborhoods on house calls, often with his children in tow. Meaningful relationships were built along the way.



From 1972 to 1978, Walt served as a flight surgeon with the Ohio National Guard's 178th Tactical Fighter Group, where he was thrilled to fly in the F-100s. He took great pride in being part of this group and never missed the chance to point out "his plane" at the National Museum of the United States Air Force to his grandchildren on each visit. Additionally, it was a pleasure for Walt to perform flight physicals at Wright Patterson and around Dayton, serving the pilot community, both military and civil.



From the mid-1960s through the 1980s, Walt was a dedicated four-wall handball player at the Dayton YMCA. He won 16 city championships, seven Ohio handball state titles – "one for each child," he liked to say. Walter was a National Champion in 1984 in the Master's Singles 40+ category and was inducted into the Ohio Handball Association's Hall of Fame in 1987. He was also a talented juggler and even gave a few talks to the Dayton Medical Society while throwing six balls into the air and catching them all.



Walt had a gift for connecting with people. He loved striking up conversations, and his natural inquisitiveness often uncovered family or historical ties with those he met. He possessed a deep knowledge of Dayton's history – its families, neighborhoods, businesses, and landmarks. He recalled seeing horsemen trotting on the old trail through his Kettering backyard as a child in the 1950s. Riding with him in the car anywhere in Dayton often became a tour, complete with anecdotes about people who shaped the community, the origin of a road or creek's name, and even the site of a quarry for a building's foundation. His grandfather, father, and uncles owned and operated Dayton's Victory Theater (now known as "The Victoria"), as well as Keyes Realty, Inc., which has grown over the years into multiple real estate companies. His paternal grandmother's family operated the Dayton Schwind brewery. The family of his maternal grandmother, Josephine Young McMillen, owned and operated the Miami Hotel and Young's Arcade and Saloon in the old buildings standing on Main Street, near Linden, in downtown Miamisburg.



Above all, Walt took the greatest pride in his family. He treasured his wife, Patty, his lifelong partner in every sense. Together, they shared a love of golf and ballroom dancing. They golfed at the Dayton Country Club, highlighted by Walt's hole-in-one on #2. They were members of the Fork and Fiddle dinner and dance group, even performing in a few recitals. We imagine them on the dance floor of the eternal ballroom, cutting a rug like the old days, graceful and joyful.



In 1978, Walt and Patty purchased his parents' Big Hill home, where they raised their seven children, welcomed grandchildren, and hosted extended family get-togethers that spanned generations, passing on their love, values, and joy for life.



Walter is survived by his children and their spouses, Kathy Keyes Webster, Kristy Zamary (Matt), Caroline Pasquesi, Ted Keyes (Jaime), Josephine (Jody) Snyder (Richard), Jill Keyes, and Tom Keyes (Rachel); and 16 grandchildren: Augie, Bea, Bella, Elisabeth, Grayson, Guilia, Hannah, Jack, Kate, Marybeth, Patrick, Samuel, Sutton, Theo, Thomas, and William.



He is also survived by his four siblings and their spouses (with whom he remained close until his last breath): Jim and Judy Keyes, Joe and Kathy Keyes, Dan and Beth Keyes, and Sheila Keyes Callahan (Palm Desert, Calif.). Also surviving are sister-in-law Sr. Melanie Rauh, P.H.J.C. (Donaldson, Ind.), 10 nieces and nephews, and 17 great nieces and nephews – one of whom is named Walter Keyes.



At a date to be determined, Walter will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio, alongside his wife.



In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/), St. Albert the Great School (https://saint-albert.org/eft-form), The Greater Dayton YMCA, https://www.daytonymca.org/online-giving, or Jill's House (https://jillshouse.org/donate-options/).



