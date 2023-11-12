Walters, Wilma Louise



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother Wilma Louise Walters, age 96, formerly of Riverside, OH, on Thursday, November 9, 2023. She was born in Bowling Green, KY on July 28, 1927 and was preceded in death by her parents Walter G. Ivie and Justine Ivie, brother Walter Thomas Ivie and her husband James Walters, married for 68 years. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Pam (Phil) Fuschino, son James E. Walters Jr., and George (Karen) Walters. Grandchildren John Allen, Jennifer (Keith) Wearne, Justin (Bri) Walters, and Courtney Walters, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild. Wilma loved everyone she met and had many wonderful friends thoughout her lifetime. In her younger years she liked spending time with her family going on picnics, swimming, bowling, and bingo. She especially enjoyed the holidays and always spoiled the grandchildren and decorated her home beautifully. Wilma was an excellent cook and made delicious fudge and home cooked meals. She enjoyed going to garage sales, antique shopping, going to the mall, shopping for clothes, and going out to eat. Mom was a devoted and passionate animal lover her whole life taking in homeless cats and dogs, providing them with a loving home. Her four remaining fur babies, Lucky, Spooky, Teddy Bear, and Sam survive her. Wilma was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Mom took care of her mother Justine who lived with her for many years in her declining health as well as taking care of her husband for many years before his death in 2014. Wilma always put other peoples' needs before hers and was the most wonderful person you would ever want to meet. Wilma will be forever loved and missed. Thank you to her good friends Inez and Norma who supported mom in her declining health. Also, a special thank you to her grandson John who visited Mom several times a week and her granddaughter Jennifer of Tolland, CT, for all her phone calls, flowers, and pictures. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Newcomer Centerville. Graveside service to follow at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com