Walthall, Beverly

WALTHALL (Glass), Beverly A.



age 83, of Centerville, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2024. Beverly was born September 6, 1940 in Xenia, OH, to the late Clifford and Marjorie (Cummings) Glass. A graduate of Xenia High School in 1958, she attended Kettering College of Medical Arts. Beverly worked as a Labor and Delivery Nurse at Kettering Hospital for 20 years. Together with Richard Walthall, they enjoyed 64 years of marriage. She was an avid golfer and loved to spend time at her home in Gulf Shores, AL. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Sharon (Glass) Adair; and daughter, Kimra (Walthall) Solomon. Beverly is survived by her husband Richard, daughter, Kathy (Andrew) Hawk; grandchildren, Matthew Gramann, Samantha (Brian) Solomon Norwood, Margaret (Austin) Hawk Kaiser, David Hawk, Alexander Solomon, and Sarah Hawk; great-grandchildren, Cole Norwood, Calvin Kaiser, and Lorelei Norwood; son-in-law, Michael Solomon. Graveside Services will be held for family only at Grape Grove Cemetery, Jamestown, OH. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their excellent care. Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



