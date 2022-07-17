WALTHER, Jean Ann



Age 61, of Englewood, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Jean was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, to Lowell D. Walther and Marilyn K. (Dermer) Walther. She received her Bachelors Degree from Bowling Green University, was a Judicial Assistant for the Montgomery County Courts and for the last 11 years served in Judge Tim Wood's Court. Jean is survived by her significant other of 35 years, Richard H. Potasky; sister, June M. Walther; brother, John D. Walther, nieces, nephews, Richard's daughters, Jill Potasky, Randi Potasky (Trevor Shannon), grandchildren, Andrew, Jonathan, Rory, Taylor Ashley and other relatives and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, July 24th at Jean and Richard's home in Englewood from 12:30 until 2:30 PM. A luncheon will be held at 12:30 followed by a service of remembrance. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Resident Home Association, 3661 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406 in Jean's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

