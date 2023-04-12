Waltner, Betty Louise



Betty Louise Waltner, a longtime Hamilton resident, passed away peacefully at Otterbein Middletown on Friday April 7, 2023. She was born January 2, 1931 in Springdale, Ohio to Richard and Catherine (nee Nutley) Niehaus. She married William J. "Bill" Waltner on June 12, 1954. Betty was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her life centered on her family and friends. She loved to cook and bake and will be long remembered for her cinnamon rolls. She also excelled at sewing, embroidery, crocheting, and quilting, gifting many family members and friends. Betty was a member of Redeemer United Church of Christ for many years where she was an active member of the choir and the Sew and Sowers. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Shirley Angst, a brother Richard Niehaus, sister-in-law Shirl Niehaus, and a son Gary Waltner. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bill; daughter Tonya (Eric) Larson; daughter-in-law Pat Waltner; 4 grandchildren Scott Waltner, Greg Waltner, Andrea (Bryan) Bowling, and Kurtis (Haley) Larson; 3 great grandchildren Austin, Erin, and Ian Bowling; sister Anna Mae (Bud) Pfeiffer; brother-in-law Dick Angst; brother John Niehaus; brother Ron (Cindy) Niehaus, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her smile, gentle nature and love will be missed by many. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday April 15, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Nicole Thomas, officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

