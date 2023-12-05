Waltner, William J.



William Joseph "Bill" Waltner, a longtime Hamilton resident, died December 2, 2023, at Otterbein Middletown. He was born May 15, 1931, to Joseph and Shirley Waltner. Bill graduated from Hamilton High School in 1949. He married the love of his life; Betty Niehaus in June of 1954 and they were married for 69 years. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Barbara Sams and Sue Moon, son Gary Waltner and his beloved wife Betty. He is survived by his daughter Tonya (Eric) Larson, daughter-in-law Pat Waltner; grandchildren Andrea (Bryan) Bowling, Kurtis (Haley) Larson, Scott Waltner, and Greg Waltner; and 3 treasured great-grandchildren Austin, Erin and Ian; and many other extended family members. Bill was a man of many talents. He helped run a family filling station, drove a delivery route for Omar Bakery of Hamilton, worked as a bookkeeper for Hand Oil, Columbia Oil and later owned and operated B & B Service. Bill and Betty were members of a square dance group and Bill went on to call square dances for years after. He was a member of Redeemer United Church of Christ for over 50 years. Bill's favorite activity was sports. He played softball for 70 years, retiring from softball and basketball in his mid-80s. He competed in the Senior Olympics for basketball in 1993 and 1995. But his legacy will be his coaching; youth basketball at the YMCA, Farm League, Little League and running the Hamilton Church Softball League at Northend Ball Fields for over 25 years. Bill was a simple man who worked hard, made do with little and enjoyed everything he had. He influenced countless children and adults through his teaching of baseball, softball, and basketball but also demonstrating his tireless work ethic, good sportsmanship and personal integrity. Bill will be greatly missed, but his influence will be felt for years and carried in the hearts of many. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the givers choosing. Visitation at WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday December 7, 2023, 10 am until the funeral service at 11am. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



