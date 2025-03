Walton (Elrod), Linda Lou



Age 84 of Fairfield Township, passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 19, 2025 from 2PM until time of service (4PM) at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. www.avancefuneralhome.com



