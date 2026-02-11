Waltraud Milleck

Milleck, Waltraud E. "Trandie"

Waltraud E. "Trandie" Milleck, 100, passed away on Sunday afternoon, February 1, 2026. She was born in Poland on March 25, 1925. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 17, at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A burial at Ferncliff Cemetery will follow the service. To leave online condolences visit www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

