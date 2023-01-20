WALTZER, Herbert



(May 29, 1930 – January 16, 2023)



Herbert Waltzer died on January 16, 2023, in Sarasota, Florida, at the age of 92.



Herb's penchant for learning would lead to a long and celebrated career in the world of academia. After receiving his doctorate in political science from the New York University, Herb went on to serve in the United States Air Force for two years. He accepted an offer to join the faculty of Miami University, in Oxford, Ohio, where he spent the next forty years engaged in the study of election politics.



It was in Oxford where Herb met and married Marilyn Fischvogt. Their children, Adam, Sarah, and Sam, were the joy and light of their lives. Sadly, Marilyn took ill, and passed away in 1989.



He served as the Chair of the Department of Political Science during a period of rapid growth, and the establishment of the doctoral program. He went on to serve as the Acting Dean of the Graduate school and the Acting Associate Provost. Herb was a member and Vice-Chair of the Faculty Assembly and University Senate. He drafted Miami's first formal University governance structure. Herb served for thirty-two years as a director of the Miami Beerman Hillel Center, which he helped to found.



Miriam Grobman entered Herb's life in 1991 and he gained two sons from her first marriage, Jeffrey and Steven. The couple retired to Sarasota in 2006, where Herb continued to teach political science in an adult-learning setting. He became active in the "Downtown Partnership" and "Assignment Downtown," two Sarasota civic associations. Herb and Miriam were active and proud members of Sarasota's Temple Beth Israel and Temple Beth Sholom.



Devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, teacher, and friend. He never waited nor thought it was someone else's responsibility to make things better. Herbert Waltzer will be remembered for all he did, and all he meant to so many.



Herb was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Pearl Waltzer and his wife Marilyn. He is survived by his sisters Rosalie and Barbara, by his children Adam (Candis), Sarah (Kenneth), and Sam (Suzanne); and by his wife Miriam and sons Jeffery (Norma), and Steven (Ashlyn). Herb leaves many Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.



A memorial service followed by visitation will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 4pm to 6pm at New Riff Distillery located at 24 Distillery Way; Newport, KY 41073. The family requests that any donations in Herbert's name be made to The Southern Poverty Law Center, the Plymouth Harbor Foundation, or Temple Beth Sholom (Sarasota, Florida).

