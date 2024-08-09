Wamer, Kenneth Sherman



Kenneth Sherman Wamer, 89, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. He is the beloved partner of Thelma Rice and father of Keith, Debbie, Kimberly, Kevin, David and Kenneth Wamer, Jr. He was born August 31,1934 in Springfield, Ohio to Frank Sherman and Minnie Lee Wamer. Kenneth spent thirty years in his dream home in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Kenneth served honorably in the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War. He is survived by his special sister Betty Conrad as well as nieces and nephews, Mark and Heidi Conrad, Karen Conrad, Bryan and Rhonda Perkins, Doug Wamer, Nancy and Penny Wamer. Grandchildren; Peyton and Cole Wamer, Josh Mullins, Travis, Logan, Cori Wamer, John, Wesley and Martina Wamer. He was preceded in death by his brother Frank Wamer and sisters; Mary Perkins (Wamer), Carrie and Tillie Wamer as well as brother-in-law; Tom Perkins. Kenneth's happiest years were in Hot Springs, Arkansas with his best gal, Thelma and his beloved little dog, Cocoa. Kenneth loved to hunt and fish and was a skilled painter, meat cutter and carpenter during his life. He will be missed by his friends and family. Kenneth will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio on Friday, August 9, 2024. A chapel visitation followed by a memorial service with military honors will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY FUNERAL HOME.



