WARD, Chester



92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away January 14, 2021. He was born September 23, 1928, in Dayton, the son of the late Ray & Lula (Shamer) Ward. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from General Motors. He is survived by a daughter-



in-law, Clarene Johnson; grandchildren; great- grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Ward and a son Gary Ward. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, January 18, 2021, at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, Ohio. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.



