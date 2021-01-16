X

WARD, CHESTER

WARD, Chester

92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away January 14, 2021. He was born September 23, 1928, in Dayton, the son of the late Ray & Lula (Shamer) Ward. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from General Motors. He is survived by a daughter-

in-law, Clarene Johnson; grandchildren; great- grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Ward and a son Gary Ward. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, January 18, 2021, at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, Ohio. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.




Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 West Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

