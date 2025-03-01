Ward, David Scott

Ward Sr., David Scott



David Scott Ward Sr., age 83 of Dayton passed away Thursday, February 27, 2025, at Victory Ridge Hospice, Dayton. He was born in Dayton on May 26, 1941, the son of Raymond B. & Bess E. (Calvin) Ward. He worked for Bonbright Beer Distributors and Quality Beer Distributing for many years and retired from American Racing in 2010. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and enjoyed fishing, hunting and stock car racing. He is survived by his son David Scott Ward Jr.; step-children Steve Dodd and Tammy Stanley; grandchildren Aaron S. Ward, Cassaundra M. Ward, Anthony C. Scarbrough, Mack Murphy and Ashley Durham; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Martha (McAlpin) Ward; grandson James Mikael Ward; brothers Raymond Ward Sr., Robert Ward and James Ward; and a sister Joan Ward. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, March 3, 2025, from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 1:00 pm at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com