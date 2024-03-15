Ward, Donald Henry



Donald Henry Ward, age 87, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Among his survivors is his wife, Janice. Visitation will be from 10-11 am, Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 am with military honors. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com for full obituary and to leave online condolences for the family.



