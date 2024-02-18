Ward, Donna

Ward (Rosebrough), Donna B.



Donna B. (Rosebrough) Ward went to be with the love of her life Richard on February 13, 2024. She was born to Arthur and Eathel (Bowman) Rosebrough on September 16, 1932. She graduated from Green Camp (Ohio) High School in 1950 with her soul mate Richard Ward and they were married on June 30, 1950. She retired from St. Johns Center where she worked as the activity's supervisor; a job she said was the most rewarding job she ever had. Richard and Donna were blessed with five children; Sheri Forness, Michael (who they lost to ALS in 2014) (Judy), Richard A. (Karin), David, and Susan (Curtis) Nicodemus, grandchildren; Michael (Tamara) Gabriel, Ryan (Janea), Jesse (Melissa), Derick (Niki) Smith, Shawn and Tristan, Cody (Candy) Nicodemus, Caleb (Breanna) Nicodemus, Sunshine (Jaime), Valdez, Lisa (Troy) Lassiter, and Andrea Hill. Great-Grandchildren; Kayla, Tyler, Evan, Adalynn, Beau, Asher, Atticus, Arlyn, Easton, Emersyn, Cole, Chloe, August, River, Bristol, Eden, Sebastian, Jaxon & Grayson, Kira, Dylan and several nephews and four nieces. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard Ward (2011), one son Michael, one son-in-law Rick Forness, three sisters: Thelma, June, and Alice. She lived her modern life and lived a life as a reenactor. She and her husband were members of the Ninth Virginia Regiment and the first American Regiment, travelling all over Ohio and down the East Coast reenacting. Donna and her husband Richard were co-founders of "The Fair at New Boston" in 1982, 42 years ago and they were charter members of the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association. Through their endeavors they have made many friends. A visitation will be held from 4pm-8pm, Tuesday, in the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11am in the funeral home with Pastor Matt Roe officiating, burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements will be handled by the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home.



