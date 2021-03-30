WARD, Eulene



Age 88, passed away on March 27, 2021, at Bethany Village. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed greatly. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Kettering where she had worked as



secretary, and served as librarian and choir member. Eulene was born in Corbin, KY, grew up in Cincinnati, OH, and moved to Dayton, OH, after her marriage to her husband, Don C. Ward, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her



children Barbara Carol (Frank) Grimsley and Terry (Kari) Ward, grandchildren Josh and Caleb Ward, Heather (Sean) Barker and David (Claire) Grimsley, her great-grandchildren, Conner and Nathan Barker, sister, Nancy Philpot (Corbin, KY), and brother Tom Tye (Danville, KY). A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1639 Lytle 5 Points Rd., Centerville, OH. The family would like to extend their heartfelt "thank you" to the staff at Bethany Village for their



loving care. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bethany Village Gratuity fund.


