Ward, Peter Brown



Peter Brown Ward passed away on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024 in Marco Island, Florida in the arms of his loving wife of 51 years, Eileen. He was born on December 12, 1940 in Providence, Rhode Island to the late John and Adele Ward.



He grew up in Wickford, Rhode Island and joined the Air Force after high school. He served 11 ½ years and was a Vietnam Veteran who worked on F16 fighter jets. He returned to Rhode Island after leaving the Air Force and began working with a military family housing maintenance contractor rising to Regional Vice President. He met Eileen and they relocated with the company to Dayton, Ohio for another 8 years. Then he and Eileen moved to Marco Island, Florida and started their lawn maintenance company, Greensward of Marco. They sold this business recently, due to his declining health, after 40 successful years.



Peter enjoyed his life on Marco Island boating with his many boats and happy hours at the local bars with his many friends. He was a funny, intelligent and entertaining man who will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.



He is survived by his wife, Eileen Ward of Marco Island. Also surviving him are two daughters, Deborah (Martino) Riccitelli of Naples, Florida and Christine (Jeffrey) Ives of East Durham, New York. Three granddaughters, Sarah Devenitch of Naples, Florida, Gabrielle (Jon) Veit of Westfield, Massachusetts and Loren Knudson of East Durham, New York, two great grandsons, Julian and Jack Alfano of Naples, Florida. Additionally survived by a brother and sister-in-law, John and Sandy Ward of Roscoe, Illinois, a nephew, Bryant Ward of Deerfield, Illinois and a niece, Brooke Ward of Chicago, Illinois.



A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com