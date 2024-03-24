WARNER, Barbara L.



WARNER, Barbara L., age 92, formerly of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at Brookdale of Englewood. She was born April 13, 1931 in Dayton, OH, daughter of the late Ray & Louise (Keechle) Boedeker. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. and her son, James Warner, Barbara is survived by 3 children, Phil (Sandra) Warner, Marcia Heil (Roger Garber) and Brenda (Paul) Smyth; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-granchildren, and her sister, Judy Holzfaster; along with numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, March 25 at the Tipp City Church of Christ, 6460 S. County Rd. 25A, Tipp City, 45371 with Pastor Bob Vincent officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 11:00 am until time of service. To read more of Barbara's life legacy, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com