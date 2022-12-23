dayton-daily-news logo
WARNER, Dan

WARNER, Dan Everett

06/05/1941-11/18/2022

Born in Hamilton, Dan graduated from Miami University and married Sandy Dethrage in 1962. In 1972, Dan, Sandy, and their two children moved to Kenya and traveled widely. Later, Dan moved to Texas. Dan's wife Sandy passed in 2007. His parents Everett and Marian are also gone. He is survived by his sister Sue, niece Trisha, grand-nephew Robby, nephew Rob, cousin Jan, children Brad and Stacey, and grandchildren Ben and Skylar.

