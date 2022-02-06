Hamburger icon
WARNER, Donald

WARNER, Jr.,

Donald R. "Donnie"

Age 55, of Germantown, OH, passed away, unexpectedly, Thursday, February 3, 2022. He was born in Dayton, OH, on April 3, 1966, to the late

Dorothea L. "Dottie" and

Donald R. Warner, Sr. Donnie was employed by Deceuninck North America. He was a member of Community Harvest Church ~ where he was the Lead Guitarist. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Angela J. (Cole) Warner; his son Austin (Kelsey) Warner; and his much beloved grandson, Jack Warner; 2 brothers, Danny Warner and Mark (Cindy) Warner; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior to the service), Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Community Harvest Church, 6970 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Duane Harvey officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

