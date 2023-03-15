Warnock, Malakai Russell "Mali"



Warnock, Malakai Russell 'Mali', age 5, of Dayton unexpectedly passed away, the morning of Saturday March 11, 2023 surrounded by his family. After a lifelong battle with Hydranencephaly, Mali is now free of all the limitations he faced in this world. In Mali's devastatingly short time with us, he taught us so much about living and loving. He had his own language and those of us who were blessed to be fluent in it are yearning to hear him again, already. His restrictions only ever served as motivation for his family to seek out ways to enable him. He loved animals just as much as they love him, he enjoyed being in the water and riding



over the hills of the countryside in the car with mom and sister. His favorite color was blue and he was so content when he was listening to music or even just watching his favorite cartoons, Paw Patrol, Moana or Toy Story. He was the loudest person you'll ever meet that never spoke a word.



With one beautifully crooked smile, Mali has impacted so many, so deeply and his absence is leaving an enormous void in our lives. He is survived by his loving and devoted mommy, Kris and his favorite person in the world, the best big sister Kalla, his godparents Claudia Martinez and Richard Estevez, and many other family, friends and even healthcare providers who love him dearly. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Billie Elaine and John Russell Shafer, his great grandparents, great uncles and aunts, and too many young friends that battled fiercely for their time with us as well. Mali is deeply loved and missed by all that knew him. He was the light of our lives and he is now in the arms of the angels. A Visitation will be held 5-8PM Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Visitation will be 1pm until Funeral Service at 3pm Saturday March 18, 2023 at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to Santiago's angels on earth foundation. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

