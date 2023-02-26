WARTNER, Victoria E.



Victoria E. Wartner, 69, of South Vienna, passed away on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023, peacefully with her husband of 30 years at her side. She was born March 9th, 1953, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of Albert and Della (Bowersock) Reier. Known to her friends and family as Vicki, she was a caring and compassionate nurse all of her life. Starting after HS as a Diploma Registered Nurse later achieving her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Wright State University, she spent many years as a bedside nurse. Later, Vicki turned to health care administration, eventually pursuing a Masters in Business Administration from Ashland University. Her passion became Mental Health Services and she was Director of Mental Health Services until retirement. Later in life Vicki enjoyed camping with her husband Mike, and was working towards visiting all of the Ohio State Parks. She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters, and her dog, Jasper. She was also an avid bird watcher and had many feeders that were never empty. She faithfully walked at the local reserve when weather permitted. She was dignified, genuine and kind. She was a beautiful soul and will be dearly missed. Victoria is survived by her husband of 30 years, Michael Wartner; two children: Jennifer (Brad) Tyzzer and Daniel (Jessica) Prueter; a stepdaughter, Sarah (Ryan) Spencer; siblings: Peg Wales, Jeanne Michael and Tim (Nancy) Reier; a granddaughter, Melanie Tyzzer and step-granddaughter, Scarlet Botts and lifelong friend, Suzanne (Buel) Wheeler. Victoria is preceded in death by her parents.



A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 3rd, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 4th, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 910 Lagonda Ave., Springfield, Ohio 45503. Inurnment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



