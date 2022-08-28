WARWICK, Edward "Ed"



Edward (Ed) Warwick died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Ed remained active all his life until his final years with Alzheimers. He remained at home being cared for by his wife Pegge until July. Ed was a graduate of Fairview High School and then attended the University of Cincinnati where he received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1963 and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1970. He was registered as a professional engineer in the State of Ohio from 1962-2000. He worked for the Delco Moraine Division of General Motors from 1958 to 1983. He returned to work in 1992 for General Motors and was inducted into General Motors (Delphi Automotive Systems) Inventor's Hall of Fame in 1997 before retiring in 1998. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, H. Edward and Marian Warwick. He is survived by his wife Pegge Haas Warwick, daughter Teri, granddaughters Taylor and Katie, great-grandson Chase, and sister Betty (Leon). He is also survived by his extended family Matt (Heidi) and Megan Dunbar and their children Erin, Lindsay (Nick), Tanaka, Ryan (Dan), Kelsey (Jared), Austin, and Morgan, and great-grandchildren Peyton, Paxton, Adrian, Sam, and Wren. The family welcomes all to join them to celebrate Ed's life. His viewing will be held on September 1, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter. Ed's ashes will be scattered on the mountain.

