Warych, Patricia M.



Warych, Patricia M., age 52, passed away Sunday February 18, 2024. She is survived by her father and stepmother, Ronald and Theresa Warych, and her brother, George Warych. The family will receive friends Monday from 4-7pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road. www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



