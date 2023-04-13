Washington, Glynn

Washington (Lott), Glynn Nell



Glynn Nell (Lott) Washington, age 100, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2023 in Coral Springs, FL. Glynn was born February 4, 1923 to Lily J. Lott and Jessie Brooks Lott in Brookhaven, MS. She attended school in Brookhaven where she also played on the basketball team. Glynn graduated from Tugaloo College in Jackson, MS, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. She then attended school in Iowa to become a Physical Therapist. She worked as a Physical Therapist for many years in Dayton, Ohio. Glynn was a long time member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and a member of the Carrousels.



Glynn married Dr. John (Jack) Washington and to this union, Byron L. Washington was born. Both have preceded her in death. She has one stepson, Johnny Washington and one grandson, Jonathan Washington. Her siblings, who also preceded her in death were Louise L. Markham and Dr. A. L. Lott. Among those left to mourn are her daughter-in law Deidre Washington, cousins Marsha Fairman, Dr. Michael J. Guice, dear friends Margaret Hall, Mattie Kimbro and Karla Merchant, and a host of other cousins and friends.



A celebration of her life and memorial will be at a future date at Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum in Dayton, Ohio where she will be laid to rest in the Mausoleum beside her beloved husband Jack and son Byron.



At this time, please share your wonderful memories and condolences at https://obits.coralspringsfuneralhome.com/obituary/glynn-washington

