Wasson, Bonnie Faye



age 87, of Huber Heights, passed away May 17, 2024. She was born June 16, 1936 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late Willis and Cynthia Humphrey. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Wasson; brother, J.W. Humphrey; sister, Iretta McDowell; and many other loved ones. Bonnie is survived by her children: Danny Wasson (Faye), Terry Wasson (Cheri), Tammy Thompson (Jeff) and Beverly Beyer (Tim); 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bonnie was a long standing member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church. She is finally home with the love of her life. At her request, there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Bonnie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



