WATKINS, John

1 hour ago

John B. Watkins, 65, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, November 22, 2021. John served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1974-1978 and retired from Franklin Iron and Metal. He leaves behind his loving wife, Leah; his caring children, John Jr. (Elaine), Stephanie, Julie, Tonya (David), Ethan (Abby), Audrey (Tyler), and Ren (Lucy); 13 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 3 PM at New Hope Church, 544 Xenia Ave., Dayton, OH 45410.

