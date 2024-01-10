Watkins, Julie Paralee



Julie Paralee Watkins Woods Watkins passed this life on January 6, 2024. She was a native of Dayton, Ohio. Graduate of Jefferson Township High School in 1977 and a graduate of the University of Cincinnati in 1982. Julie lived in Dallas, Texas for 16 years. She is the daughter of Dayton residents Joe L. Watkins and Julia Ann Huff Watkins (deceased). She is mourned by her sons William Daniel Christopher Woods, IV of Washington D.C. and Jayson Lamont Woods (Lauren) of Mason, Ohio , granddaughter Frances Julia Rose Woods, siblings Joe (Teresa) Watkins, Jennifer (Terrance) Holbrook, Jacqueline (Darryl) Johnson, Jay (Ada) Watkins with a host of family and friends. Private memorial and internment.



