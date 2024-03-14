Watson, David L.



David L. Watson, age 81, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2024, at Kettering Health Main in Kettering. He was born on February 16, 1943, to the late James and Kathryn (Krisher) Watson in Dayton. He was a grocery store manager for 52 years before he retired. David enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cincinnati Bengal's football and Reds baseball teams. Most importantly, David enjoyed spending time with his family. David is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years: Linda S. (Bowersock) Watson, son: David L. Watson, sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Bonnie and Mike Reser, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends he leaves to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his twin sister and brother-in-law: Doris and Ray Sullivan, sister: Judy Jutras, and brother: Jim Watson. A Visitation for family and friends will take place from 9:00  10:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). A Service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am, with burial to follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



