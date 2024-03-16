Watson, William R.



William R. "Bill" Watson, 81, of Middletown, died on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Linesville, Pennsylvania on October 17, 1942 to parents, Blaine and Betty (Bean) Watson. Bill was a veteran of the United States Navy. He had worked in the autobody industry and in addition to cars, he enjoyed motorcycles. He also loved listening to Bluegrass music. Bill was a longtime member of the NAUS Club of Middletown, where he was president for many years. Bill is survived by his son, Rob (Sharon) Watson; grandson, Blaine Watson; sister, Mary Lou Staley; best friends, Bill Risley & John Perry; as well as many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Naomi (Wise) Watson; parents; and sister, Roberta Lee Watson Kibler. A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held Friday, March 22, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



