Watts, Gwendola



Gwendola "Dodie" Watts, age 84 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023. Dodie was born in Hazard, Kentucky on August 11, 1939 to Bert Mobelini and Mary Ruth (Chapman) Mobelini. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her grandpups, Sadie and Riley. Dodie enjoyed her church family, her pastor Steve and his wife Mary, and brother Bill and Phyllis Botts. She retired from AVON after 30 years where she made many lifelong friends. Dodie is survived by her son, Rick (Marilyn) Watts; two grandchildren, Jessica Treleaven and Jeremy Watts; four sisters, Ollie Jean Walters, Geraldine Dixon, Deanna Mobelini and Cecilia Napier; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dodie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 68 years, Randy Watts; and three brothers, Benny Mobelini, James Howard Mobelini and John Michael Mobelini. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Steve Botts officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 29, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Berean Baptist Church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com