Waugh (Oates), Lucille F.



WAUGH, Lucille F. age 97 of South Charleston, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 23, 2025. She was born on August 26, 1927 to the late Ross and Catherine Oates in Springfield, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald "Dutch" Waugh as well as her siblings: Leslie "Bud" Oates and Pauline "Sis" Williams. She is survived by her four sons: Tom (Debbie), Jerry (Taffy Jo), Donnie (Sherrie), and Steve (Lynne); grandchildren: Lee (Wendy), Jon, Ali (Kris), Dakota and Jamie and her great-grandchildren: Leigha, Cole, Lanie, Chloe, Ellie, Karson, Bri, Jackson, Liam and MicKenzie. There will be private family services under the care of Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com





