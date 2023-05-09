Waymire, Sue Ann



85, of Union, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023. She was born to Roy & Dorothy Waymire on August 15, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio. Sue was a 1955 graduate of Vandalia Butler High School and Defiance College in 1959. She was a life long member of the Polk Grove United Church of Christ where she was active in the Women's fellowship. She was a retired school teacher, having served the Huber Heights School District for over 35 years. Sue enjoyed playing cards with her friends. Preceded in death by her husband, John L. "Jack" Waymire, in 2020.



Survived by her brother, Mike Waymire; sister-in-law, MaryNell Waymire; many other relatives & friends. The family would like to thank Linda & Karen for their special care of Sue.



Graveside service & burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023 at Polk Grove Cemetery, 9190 Frederick Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45414. Mr. Russell Harris, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Polk Grove United Church of Christ, 9190 Frederick Pike, Dayton, OH 45414. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

