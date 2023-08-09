Wead, Janet

Wead (Brandenburg), Janet L.



Janet L. Brandenburg-Wead, age 93, of Miamisburg, Ohio and formerly of Germantown, Ohio, passed away Monday August 7, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 8, 1929, daughter of the late Dorothy and Herman Furrey. Janet was a talented quilter and seamstress who enjoyed spending time with her quilt community of friends. She was an active member of both the Germantown and Miamisburg Historical Societies, and the Farmersville Chapter #155 Order of Eastern Star. Janet retired from the Middletown Regional Hospital after many years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years Lester "Turk" Wead in 2011, Jr.; her son Joel Brandenburg in 2018; her daughter Karen Cobble in 2022, and her sister, Carolyn Newsock. Janet is survived by her son, Jeff (Cheryl) Brandenburg, her son-in-law, John Cobble; her step-children, Jeff (Claire) Wead, Sherry Lummis, and Joy Fox; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; several nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 10 a.m.  12 p.m., Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, Ohio, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m. The burial will be at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



