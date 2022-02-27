WEAVER, Barbara Dale



Age 76, of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Barbara was born on



September 13, 1945, in Washington, DC, to the late Carson and Mary (Pomeroy) Weaver. She graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School and later worked for NCR and then retired from Teredata out of San Diego. Barbara loved to paint and spend time with friends and family. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Calabrese, J. Edward (Heather) Trout, Annette (Scott) Kueber, Angela (Greg) Skirvin, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank St. Leonard's nursing home staff for the compassionate care of Barbara. Memorial services will be held 2PM on Sunday, March 6 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD., KETTERING. Family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home until 4PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com