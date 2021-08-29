WEAVER, Calvin Dwight "Bud"



Calvin Dwight "Bud" Weaver of Beavercreek, passed away on August 23, 2021. He was 91. Bud was born on June 30, 1930, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Raymond and Leah



Patricia Weaver. He graduated with the class of 1948 from Bath High School in Fairborn where he excelled at tennis and played the trombone in the school band. He attended the University of Dayton where he received an undergraduate business degree. Bud then



enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two years at bases in El Paso, Texas, and Washington, D.C. He went on to receive a graduate business degree from Michigan State University.



Bud began his grocery career as a teenager and later proceeded to management positions while employed at Eavey's and The Kroger Company. In 1970 he became the owner of



Weaver's SuperValu store in Yellow Springs until his retirement in 2001.



Bud was an avid tennis player of which he enjoyed from his high school days until a few weeks prior to his 91st birthday. He won several championships and enjoyed the many friendships he made through his favorite sport. Bud also enjoyed



extensive traveling with his wife Betty which included destinations of Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Morocco and Brazil. Their favorite winter retreat was along Florida's Emerald Coast at Tops'l, a tennis resort in Destin.



Bud was also fond of his bridge group, Dayton area Jaguar club and his membership at Xenia United Presbyterian Church.



Bud is preceded in death by his wife Betty; brother-in-law Hank Apel and sister-in-law Barbara Sundermeyer. He is



survived by his son Barry Weaver of Playa Del Ray, California; daughter Zelda BethAnne (Warner) Searls of Circleville; sister Ann Apel of Springfield; brother-in-law James Sundermeyer of Dayton; brother-in-law Richard (Rese) Hendrix of Gahanna, and his very special friend Patty Ishmael of Beavercreek.



A celebration of life will be held sometime after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 or Xenia United Presbyterian Church, 343 W. Ankeney Mill Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385.

