X
Dark Mode Toggle

WEAVER, Carolyn

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WEAVER, Carolyn Ann

83, went home to be with her heavenly father on Fri., Feb 10, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Mon., Feb 27, 2023, 11:00 am at Ethan Temple Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd, Clayton, OH 45315, Pastor Mackenzie Kambizi, officiating. The service can be viewed at 11:00 am, via the following link https://www.ethantemplesda.com. Scroll to "Watch Our Services Live," click on "Livestream." The family will receive relatives & friends Monday at the church beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Schnipper, Michael
2
BINKLEY, John
3
COMBS, Denver
4
BUTZ, Alleen
5
DAVIS, Wilford
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top