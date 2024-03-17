Weaver, David



David Weaver, 76, of Granite Falls passed away on December 28th, 2023, at his home. David was born December 15, 1947, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Jessie Weaver.



David attended Oberlin College in Ohio where he played football, graduating in 1969. He earned his J.D. at the Chase School of Law at Northern Kentucky University in 1974. David worked in business management and marketing in New York, Germany, the U.K. and Ohio before retiring to North Carolina. In retirement, David fully embraced his hobby of traveling and became very involved in his neighborhood homeowners association. He enjoyed his morning exercise classes, walking his golden retriever and spending time with his grandchildren. David's wife of 52 years, Helga Weaver, passed away shortly after David.



His memory lives on through his children, Lori Weaver Waltonen and Jen Weaver; his grandchildren, Wyatt, Daphne, Miles, and Max Waltonen; and his brothers, Robert and Steven Weaver.



A Celebration of Life was held on March 2nd in Granite Falls, NC.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com