Weaver, David A. "Dave"



David (Dave) A. Weaver's earthly journey ended on June 19, 2025, 18 days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Born on July 20, 1946, Dave attended public schools in Chillicothe, OH. He graduated from Ohio University (BBA 1968) and the University of North Carolina School of Law (J.D. 1972). He practiced law in Springfield, OH with the law firm of Martin Browne Hull & Harper for 42 years, retiring in 2014.



Dave is survived by the love of his life and his best friend, Susan, whom he married on September 3, 1966, and with whom he lived the "American Dream" of hard work, opportunities for success, and many blessings. Also surviving Dave are his sons Mike (Kristi) and Jeff (Jill), grandchildren Jacob, Rose, Caleb, and Sierra (Pat), Dave's twin sister, Diane (Jack), and his brother, Roger (Geneva).



Dave loved his family and friends, his faith, his profession and his community. He was an avid bike rider for most of his adult life and, in later years, an enthusiastic golfer.



During the time Dave practiced law, he was also active in many professional and civic organizations including The Ohio State Bar Association, The Clark County Bar and Law Library Association, The Springfield Rotary Club, The Community Hospital, The Springfield Regional Medical Center, The Community Health Foundation, Planned Parenthood of West Central Ohio, and WYSO 91.3 FM.



After retirement, Dave enjoyed traveling with his "bride," Susan, especially to Sunset Beach NC and Hilton Head SC with family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time with his church's men's small group, his book group, his Yankee Trace golfing buddies, and volunteering at the Dayton Ombudsman's Office.



A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will take place on Saturday, August 16, at 2:00 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson Street, Dayton, OH 45502. A livestream will be provided on the Westminster website, westminsterdayton.org.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Westminster Presbyterian Church, the Dayton Foodbank, Hospice of Dayton, or to some other charitable organization that you wish to support.



The family is being served by Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com