dayton-daily-news logo
X

WEAVER, Jesse

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WEAVER, Jesse N.

Age 31, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, following a sudden illness. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ferdinand and Helen Brock and by his paternal grandfather, John Weaver. He was a 2008 graduate of Brookville High School and was employed by his family's

business, Weaver Auto Parts & Towing. He was an active member of VFW Post #3288, Brookville, and had just joined their Honor Guard. Jesse is survived by his father, Mark Weaver (Dawn Wissel); mother, Teresa Brock (Steve Fryman); sister, Kelly Ellis (Eric); brother, Jacob Weaver; paternal grandmother, Penny Weaver; nephews, Ethan, Gavin and Corbin Ellis and numerous other relatives and friends. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE GATHERING will be held 2-6 pm Sat., September 4 at the Brookville VFW, 210 Karr Drive, Brookville. Donations to assist Jesse's family with final expenses may be made directly thru the website, www.gilbert-fellers.com by opening his obituary page and clicking DONATIONS. You may also leave E-mail

condolences thru the website as well.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KINSLER, JACK
2
JACKSON, Charles
3
ANDZIK, CINDY
4
BYRD, Walter
5
ESTES, Jessie
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top